New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta

By Crystal Bui and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – Officers in Atlanta have arrested a man accused of killing a 6-month-old baby who was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Monday.

Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but hit by a stray bullet as two people exchanged gunfire.

Kerri Gray was by the food mart in northwest Atlanta when she heard sudden popping sounds.

“When I went and opened up the back door he was slumped forward, and I thought he was asleep,” the new mother told WGCL. “The bullet had gone through the trunk and through his eye and up his back.”

Baby Grayson was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say they were innocent bystanders, caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

“I still can’t get the blood off my hands,” Gray said.

Gray said her son was very animated and his personality came out with him when he was born. He had just started to crawl and started to recognize his extended family.

“I’m almost positive that that guy - whatever has happened, whatever was going on his mind - has no idea what wake he left behind,” Gray said. “Not only have you taken my son away from me, but you have caused fear for the people who live in this neighborhood.”

DeQuasie Little, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Records show he has been charged with various crimes in the past, including multiple assault allegations.

Investigators are still looking for others involved in the shooting.

Officials say this was the third child shot in Atlanta already this year.

