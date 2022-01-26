Napoleon Township business has 22 cattle stolen by suspected fraud from Ohio

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Napoleon Township Police Department is investigating a major case of fraud. It’s a case they may literally be investigating until the cows come home.

According to police, on Dec. 29 the owners of Smilowski Family Garden said they entered into a deal with a person from Ohio that would have involved the sale of 22 cattle. Cattle sales are a large part of the family business and, as is normal for these sales, the owners accepted a check as payment, totaling $19,812.00.

The individual who wrote the check claimed to be a successful cattle buyer and seller throughout the Midwest. However, after the owners of Smilowski Family Garden attempted to cash they check, they discovered that the account associated with the check was already closed, and had not had sufficient funds to fulfill the check regardless.

The police then took up the investigation.

They gathered the information from the Smilowski’s and contacted the Stark County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, resulting in a potential suspect being identified. That identity was confirmed via photo lineup.

“It was discovered this individual has an extensive criminal history in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Tennessee, involving credit card fraud, check fraud, theft, domestic violence, and disorderly conduct,” Napoleon police wrote in a social media post. “The suspect had been incarcerated as recently as June of 2021 for misuse of credit cards and check fraud. He also currently has two outstanding felony warrants for similar charges in other states.”

As of Wednesday, Napoleon Township Police Department has been notified that a felony warrant has been authorized in the matter.

