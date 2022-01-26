Morning Stories -- Jan. 26, 2022: GM makes largest investment in company’s history, aims to bring thousands of jobs to Michigan

GM battery plant to bring thousands of new jobs to the Lansing

Business owners are thrilled about the new GM battery plant and the thousands of new jobs it will bring to Lansing.

General Motors announced Tuesday morning it would be investing more than $7 billion in Michigan.

It’s the largest job investment in the company’s history. The investment is expected to retain 1,000 jobs and create 4,000 more.

Read more.

Men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face trial March 8

A federal judge refused to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Read more.

What GM’s upcoming Lansing EV battery plant means for Mid-Michigan’s economy

The new jobs will have a ripple effect throughout Mid-Michigan’s economy. Municipal officials said they’re excited to see the plan start unfolding.

Read more.

Charlotte’s Eaton Theatre leaning into its retro style with recent renovation

In an effort to stretch their budget as far as possible, the owners are doing this remodel themselves.

Read more.

Meijer now offering free N-95 masks

N-95 masks are the high-grade face masks that professionals often use to prevent against disease transmission.

Read more.

Library of Michigan launches eBooks library for residents

A cooperative effort between Library of Michigan and the presses of University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University has launched a unique collection of regional eBooks available to all residents of Michigan.

Read more.

Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Police are looking for Da’Shayla Marie Carter, a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Read more.

National Stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.