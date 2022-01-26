Advertisement

Morning Stories -- Jan. 26, 2022: GM makes largest investment in company’s history, aims to bring thousands of jobs to Michigan

Here are this morning's biggest stories
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GM battery plant to bring thousands of new jobs to the Lansing

Business owners are thrilled about the new GM battery plant and the thousands of new jobs it will bring to Lansing.

General Motors announced Tuesday morning it would be investing more than $7 billion in Michigan.

It’s the largest job investment in the company’s history. The investment is expected to retain 1,000 jobs and create 4,000 more.

Men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face trial March 8

A federal judge refused to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Read: General Motors to invest more than $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

What GM’s upcoming Lansing EV battery plant means for Mid-Michigan’s economy

The new jobs will have a ripple effect throughout Mid-Michigan’s economy. Municipal officials said they’re excited to see the plan start unfolding.

Charlotte’s Eaton Theatre leaning into its retro style with recent renovation

In an effort to stretch their budget as far as possible, the owners are doing this remodel themselves.

Meijer now offering free N-95 masks

N-95 masks are the high-grade face masks that professionals often use to prevent against disease transmission.

Read: ‘Brain fog’ among the possible long-haul side effects of COVID infection

Library of Michigan launches eBooks library for residents

A cooperative effort between Library of Michigan and the presses of University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University has launched a unique collection of regional eBooks available to all residents of Michigan.

Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Police are looking for Da’Shayla Marie Carter, a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

