Men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face trial March 8

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal judge refused to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, the alleged ring leader, and four others needed to show evidence that FBI agents had induced them commit crimes. Chief Judge Robert J. Jonker said they must provide evidence of inducement and their own “clear absence” of interest in targeting Whitmer. Court documents said that did not happen.

“Defendants have not cited a single case granting a Rule 12 dismissal as a matter of law based on entrapment,” the court document reads. “Accordingly, the defense motion is denied.”

Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are expected to face a trial March 8 in Grand Rapids. They have pleaded “not guilty” and claim to be victims of entrapment. Federal prosecutors have argued they were not entrapped and that extremists, upset over coronavirus restrictions, planned to kidnap the Michigan governor.

More than a dozen people were taken into custody -- six people were charged in federal court, while eight others were charged in state courts for reportedly aiding in the alleged domestic terrorism plot.

Ty Garbin, one of the original six men charged federally, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, 2021. The plea agreement signed by Garbin said he would “fully cooperate” with the investigation. He is serving a six-year federal prison sentence and is expected to be a witness at the March 8 trial.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.