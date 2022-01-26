Livestream: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to address the people of Michigan with the State of the State Wednesday night.

The State of the State address begins at 7 p.m. and can be watched in the video player above.

The speech is usually held in front of a large crowd but this year things are going to look a bit different.

Just like the State of the State address in 2021, Wednesday’s will be held virtually. COVID cases are still surging in Michigan, and this is just one of the topics the governor is expected to touch on in her fourth address.

Jan. 26, 2022: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,933,062 and 29,605 deaths

This year Gov. Whitmer asked the students of Michigan to help her get ready for the address. A contest was held asking students K-12 to design the cover for the State of the State. This year’s winner was 7th grader Grace Murtha from Hemlock Middle School. Murtha’s winning piece can be seen below.

Wednesday Gov. Whitmer announced the 2022 State of the State will pay tribute to the victims, families and entire Oxford community with a painting by a local student named Luke. Luke’s piece, seen below, is an homage to a photo that was taken in the parking lot of Oxford High School a week before the tragedy. The meaningful art piece will be featured inside the 2022 State of the State program cover. No last name for Luke was provided by the governor’s office.

With this being the fourth address from Gov. Whitmer, it’s also an election year.

Since last year’s address, the pandemic has continued but the governor has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions that many Michiganders opposed, along with working to get more people vaccinated.

Currently, about 65% of people in Michigan are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II told News 10 a major part of the governor’s speech will be about COVID-19 in Michigan and the economy.

“Making sure the economy is positioning us for success today and a bright and prosperous future for everyone in Michigan in an equitable way, making sure that again our kids see a future for themselves in their k-12 education system and higher education and in jobs and skills training,” Gilchrist said. “We’ve done a bunch of future-forward planning already when it comes to Michigan reconnect and Futures for Frontliners providing tuition-free packages for people to get the skills of today for the jobs of tomorrow.”

During her address Gov. Whitmer said she will share her vision for Michigan, as well as lay out policy proposals she intends for the near future.

This year’s State of the State address comes the day after Michigan made the major announcement that General Motors is bringing a battery plant to Lansing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the winner of the 2022 State of the State art contest is Grace Murtha of Hemlock Middle School. (Michigan.gov)

