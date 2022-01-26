Advertisement

Learning more about the new car inventory and more at Shaheen Cadillac

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got the chance to chat with Ralph Shaheen, the president of Shaheen Cadillac, about the new car inventory and some fun things to watch for in 2022.

Plus, Ralph shared some winter car care tips with us and he even has a special offer now through Valentine’s Day for Studio 10 viewers. Check out the videos to learn more and to find out why Ralph and Stephanie were laughing.

