Lansing Fire Department share how to safely heat your home this winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is something about the winter months and curling up with a good book by the fireplace.

But did you know that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths?

The Lansing Fire Department says with a few simple safety tips and precautions you can prevent most heating fires from happening.

- Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

- Never use your oven to heat your home.

- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

- Plug power cords only into outlets with sufficient capacity and never into an extension cord.

- Inspect for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections. Replace before using.

