Advertisement

Lansing Fire Department share how to safely heat your home this winter

Space heaters can pose a fire hazard.
Space heaters can pose a fire hazard.(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is something about the winter months and curling up with a good book by the fireplace.

But did you know that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths?

The Lansing Fire Department says with a few simple safety tips and precautions you can prevent most heating fires from happening.

- Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

- Never use your oven to heat your home.

- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

- Plug power cords only into outlets with sufficient capacity and never into an extension cord.

- Inspect for cracked or broken plugs or loose connections. Replace before using.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
Police said about 50 mailboxes were knocked over in Williamston on Jan. 24, 2022.
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
Governor Whitmer announces GM investment in Michigan manufacturing
General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

Latest News

American Red Cross
The American Red Cross needs your donation
cardboard sleds
Race and create cardboard sleds this weekend
sadsadas
American Red Cross Live Desperate Need for Donations
sdfdsfds
American Red Cross Live MSU Field Hockey Cara Bonshak