Jackson Co. Prosecutor: Officer involved shooting was justified

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Prosecutor issued an opinion letter regarding an officer-involved shooting, stating the deputy fired in self-defense.

In the letter, Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka said Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a business, Ripstra & Scheppelman, in Summit Township for a mental health pick-up order on Oct. 15, 2021. 911 dispatch had advised the deputies that Aaron Scheppelman had contacted his father and told him he had his 12-gauge shotgun and would be getting into a shootout with police.

Once on the scene, deputies set up a perimeter, including placing officers behind the building near bushes and trees. Deputies reported hearing gunshots from inside the building, followed by “three large bangs” from the outside of the building, which sounded like gunshots. The sounds were picked up on the body cams of two deputies, Deputy Bradley Reed and Deputy Joseph Edwards. The body cam on Deputy Edwards showed him backing away from his position by a fence and moving to the back of the building, indicating he reasonably believed the sounds were gunshots.

Deputy Reed then saw movement from the back of the building and ordered Scheppelman to show his hands, then firing his service weapon twice. Scheppelman was shot in the left buttock and was treated on the scene.

No weapon was found on Scheppelman as he was being treated, but a 12-gauge shotgun with shells was found in a vehicle on the scene, outside of the building.

On the body cam of Deputy Edwards, Deputy Reed stated he thought Scheppelman was “running at me in the woods,” and “coming at me in the woods” and that was why he had fired his service weapon.

“It is interesting to note also that police officers at the scene did not immediately enter the business building after the shooting,” Jarzynka said in the opinion. “Instead, they waited for a police dog to enter it with guns drawn and searched for both victims and/or another shooter. They went floor by floor and room by room, indicating they took the circumstances surrounding the situation very seriously. This whole incident was a very dangerous and tense event.”

“In light of the totality of the circumstances as perceived by Deputy Bradley Reed at the time of the shooting, he was justified in the discharge of his service weapon to defend himself as the facts show he had an honest and reasonable belief that Aaron Scheppelman had just fired a weapon and was coming at him. The use of deadly force by Deputy Reed does not rise to the level necessary to render criminal charges against this officer.”

Jarzynka told News 10 that no charges had been brought against Scheppelman as of yet.

