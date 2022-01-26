Advertisement

Jackson closing streets in Ella Sharp park for winter

The parks and rec department had asked the Jackson City Council to consider the measure.
Jackson's City Council approved the closure of three roads in Ella Sharp Park for the rest of...
Jackson's City Council approved the closure of three roads in Ella Sharp Park for the rest of the winter.(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Three streets in Jackson’s Ella Sharp Park will be closed for the rest of the winter season after a decision at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Portions of Maplewood, Birchwood, and Hickory will close, as seen on the map below.

Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department had asked the council to consider the measure. The department called for closing the streets to curb illegal activity in the park and reduce the number of city streets that need to be cleared in the winter.

Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover says it’s disheartening to see the ongoing damage at the park.

“We hope the street closures make a difference in reducing illegal activity in the park,” Hoover said. “Our residents should be able to safely enjoy the park without having to worry about these issues.”

Jackson's City Council voted to close three streets in Ella Sharp Park for the rest of the...
Jackson's City Council voted to close three streets in Ella Sharp Park for the rest of the winter season.(City of Jackson)

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
Police said about 50 mailboxes were knocked over in Williamston on Jan. 24, 2022.
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
Governor Whitmer announces GM investment in Michigan manufacturing
General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

Latest News

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Gov. Whitmer to deliver her fourth State of the State address Wednesday
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 26, 2022: GM makes largest investment in company’s history, aims to bring thousands of jobs to Michigan
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/26/22
Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’