Jackson closing streets in Ella Sharp park for winter

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Three streets in Jackson’s Ella Sharp Park will be closed for the rest of the winter season after a decision at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Portions of Maplewood, Birchwood, and Hickory will close, as seen on the map below.

Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department had asked the council to consider the measure. The department called for closing the streets to curb illegal activity in the park and reduce the number of city streets that need to be cleared in the winter.

Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover says it’s disheartening to see the ongoing damage at the park.

“We hope the street closures make a difference in reducing illegal activity in the park,” Hoover said. “Our residents should be able to safely enjoy the park without having to worry about these issues.”

Jackson's City Council voted to close three streets in Ella Sharp Park for the rest of the winter season. (City of Jackson)

