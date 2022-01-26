Jackson closing streets in Ella Sharp Park to curb crime

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Three streets in Jackson’s Ella Sharp Park will be closed for the rest of the winter season after a decision at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Portions of Maplewood, Birchwood, and Hickory will close, as seen on the map below.

Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department had asked the council to consider the measure. The department called for closing the streets to curb illegal activity in the park and reduce the number of city streets that need to be cleared in the winter.

Trash bags, bags of leaves and couches have been dumped throughout the park. Some streets in surrounding areas have been torn up due to illegal off road driving.

Solomon Snellenberger, of Jackson, has been coming to Ella Sharpe Park since before he can remember. Now he shares his love for the park with his two kids. However, his most recent visits have been spent picking up trash throughout the park.

“As a kid I grew up here. Now my kids are growing up, you know what I mean, coming to this park. We walk the same trails, over the same bridges.” said Snellenberger. ““It’s disturbing, it makes me angry. So hopefully we can do something about it and get people away from this area. And there’s plenty of places to legally go and dispose of things that they just don’t need to do that.”

Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said it’s disheartening to see the ongoing damage at the park.

“We hope the street closures make a difference in reducing illegal activity in the park,” Hoover said. “Our residents should be able to safely enjoy the park without having to worry about these issues.”

Spokesperson for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick, said the closures will save resources, noting the areas low traffic volume.

" There’s a low traffic volume there which means there’s not enough eyeballs which also means there can be some illegal activity.” said Dimick. “We want to close of sections of the streets so our DPW crews can go elsewhere. They can use that time to clear streets in our neighborhoods that might not get as much attention.”

Park regulars, like Snellenberger, said they hope the closures help.

“This is our place it’s our refuge, it’s where we go to get away and escape without going too far.” said Snellenberger. “To have someone not have any type of common decency or respect for that area, and what they put into this park. For it to be here and to be here as long as it has.”

As of now only those three roads will be closed for the duration of the winter season. The rest of the park will remain open. The city is asking those visiting Ella Sharpe Park to call 911 immediately if they see any illegal activity.

Jackson's City Council voted to close three streets in Ella Sharp Park for the rest of the winter season. (City of Jackson)

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.