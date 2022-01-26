Advertisement

Ice Cream announces new Little Debbie inspired flavors

All seven flavors will be available year-round.
Wednesday, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie announced seven new snack cakes-inspired flavors coming next week on Feb. 1.(Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie announced seven new snack cakes-inspired flavors coming next week on Feb. 1.

“It’s all the classic Little Debbie flavors everyone knows and loves, reimagined as ice cream: Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Nutty Bars,” Hudsonville said.

The seven flavors are:

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The pints will retail at $2.50 each exclusively available Walmart stores. All seven new flavors will be available year-round.

These new flavors follow the wildly popular Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, which was introduced in November and became an immediate sensation for the holiday season.

More:

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream coming this holiday season

Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection

McDonald’s is selling fan-made ‘menu hacks’

