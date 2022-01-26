Gov. Whitmer to deliver her fourth State of the State address Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to address the people of Michigan with the State of the State Wednesday night.

The speech is usually held in front of a large crowd but this year things are going to look a bit different.

Just like the State of the State address last year, tonight’s will be held virtually. COVID-19 cases are still surging in Michigan, and this is just one of the topics the governor is expected to touch on in her fourth address.

This year Gov. Whitmer asked the students of Michigan to help her get ready for the address. A contest was held asking students k-12 to design the cover for the State of the State. This year’s winner was 7th grader Grace Murtha.

With this being the fourth address from Gov. Whitmer, it’s also an election year.

Since last year’s address, the pandemic has continued but the governor has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions that many Michiganders opposed, along with working to get more people vaccinated.

Currently, about 65% of people in Michigan are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II told News 10 a major part of the governor’s speech will be about COVID-19 in Michigan and the economy.

“Making sure the economy is positioning us for success today and a bright and prosperous future for everyone in Michigan in an equitable way, making sure that again our kids see a future for themselves in their k-12 education system and higher education and in jobs and skills training,” Gilchrist said. “We’ve done a bunch of future-forward planning already when it comes to Michigan reconnect and Futures for Frontliners providing tuition-free packages for people to get the skills of today for the jobs of tomorrow.”

This year’s State of the State address comes the day after Michigan made the major announcement that General Motors is bringing a battery plant to Lansing.

The State of the State address begins at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen live on WILX.com

