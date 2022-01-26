Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 27,423 new cases, 379 deaths over past 2 days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fourth surge in COVID-19 cases appears to be slowing down.

Monday, the state health department reported 27,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 379 deaths over the past two days. During that timeframe, the state averaged 13,712 cases per day, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The deaths include 268 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,933,062 cases and 29,605 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s daily average has been decreasing over the past several weeks.

State testing has averaged at about 55,000. Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate has been declining recently. Over the past five days, the state’s positivity rate has fallen from 30.9% to 27.75%, a 2% decrease.

Ingham County reports 49,206 cases and 633 deaths.

Jackson County reports 32,158 cases and 461 deaths.

Clinton County reports 12,397 cases and 169 deaths.

Eaton County reports 20,428 cases and 325 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 13,229 cases and 193 deaths.

