Consumer’s Energy responds alongside police when car crashes into Eaton Rapids home

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Early Wednesday morning a car crashed through the wall of a home in Eaton Rapids. A trooper from the Michigan State Police Lansing post was called to investigate a traffic crash in the area of Canfield Road and M-50.

The initial investigation suggested that the vehicle left the road and crashed into the house at high speed. Despite the severity of the damage to the house and to the vehicle, neither the driver, passengers, nor the occupants of the home were injured in the crash.

Mid-Michigan recap: Jan. 26, 2022-- GM makes largest investment in company’s history, aims to bring thousands of jobs to Michigan

Early Wednesday morning the roadway was closed for a total of approximately 2 and a half hours.

When discussing the crash on social media, State Police officials credited assisting police and fire departments, as well as a crew from Consumer’s Energy, for their help in responding to the early morning call.

“The crash did rupture the natural gas line to the residence. Consumers Energy responded and replaced the meter to restore service,” officials wrote. “Troopers were assisted by Eaton Rapids P.D., Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and Eaton Rapids Twp Fire Department.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

