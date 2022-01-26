Clinton Transit offers walk-on bus service for St. Johns, DeWitt, Bath, East Lansing

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County has a new walk-on busing option for its residents.

Clinton Transit’s Blue Buses will be standing by on weekdays at locations throughout St. Johns, DeWitt, Bath and East Lansing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seats are available on a first come, first serve basis. The price is the same rate as the regular rate and anyone who needs a ride can hop on.

“A person’s ride doesn’t show up to take them to work and we are right there because we are parked at the apartment complex,” said Clinton Transit executive director MaLissa Schutt. “We believe the outcome will be meeting the need and allowing us to improve our efficiency at the same time.”

Walk-on service locations

St. Johns

Wal-Mart -- 1165 Superior Drive -- At the Lawn and Garden Enterance

Kroger -- 900 Old US-27 -- By the pharmacy

Suntree Apartments -- 1100 Sunview Drive -- Near the senior mid-rise building

The Meadow’s Trailer Park -- 2265 West Parks Road -- Near the trailer park office

South Point Mall parking lot -- 1035 Old US-27

DeWitt

Meijer -- 12821 Crossover Drive -- Near the pharmacy

Four Season’s Apartments -- 1268 West Clark Road -- Near the Office building

Avalon Place Apartments -- 13180 Schavey Road -- Near the Office Leasing building

King Arthur’s Court Mobile Home Park -- 2201 East State Road -- Near the Laundromat

Dewitt Shopping Center parking lot -- 13171 Schavey Road

Clark Corners parking lot -- 1161 East Clark Road

DeWitt Northway Center -- 1225 Northway Drive

Bath

Lakeside Chapel Church of Park Lake -- 5800 Park Lake Road

Bath Community Center -- 5959 Park lake Road

Meijer (Bath) -- 7157 East Saginaw Street, East Lansing

Bath Corners Shopping Center -- 14005 Webster Road

East Lansing

Meijer (Lake Lansing) -- 1350 West Lake Lansing Road

More information can be found on the official Clinton Transit website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.