Clinton Transit offers walk-on bus service for St. Johns, DeWitt, Bath, East Lansing
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County has a new walk-on busing option for its residents.
Clinton Transit’s Blue Buses will be standing by on weekdays at locations throughout St. Johns, DeWitt, Bath and East Lansing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Seats are available on a first come, first serve basis. The price is the same rate as the regular rate and anyone who needs a ride can hop on.
“A person’s ride doesn’t show up to take them to work and we are right there because we are parked at the apartment complex,” said Clinton Transit executive director MaLissa Schutt. “We believe the outcome will be meeting the need and allowing us to improve our efficiency at the same time.”
Walk-on service locations
St. Johns
- Wal-Mart -- 1165 Superior Drive -- At the Lawn and Garden Enterance
- Kroger -- 900 Old US-27 -- By the pharmacy
- Suntree Apartments -- 1100 Sunview Drive -- Near the senior mid-rise building
- The Meadow’s Trailer Park -- 2265 West Parks Road -- Near the trailer park office
- South Point Mall parking lot -- 1035 Old US-27
DeWitt
- Meijer -- 12821 Crossover Drive -- Near the pharmacy
- Four Season’s Apartments -- 1268 West Clark Road -- Near the Office building
- Avalon Place Apartments -- 13180 Schavey Road -- Near the Office Leasing building
- King Arthur’s Court Mobile Home Park -- 2201 East State Road -- Near the Laundromat
- Dewitt Shopping Center parking lot -- 13171 Schavey Road
- Clark Corners parking lot -- 1161 East Clark Road
- DeWitt Northway Center -- 1225 Northway Drive
Bath
- Lakeside Chapel Church of Park Lake -- 5800 Park Lake Road
- Bath Community Center -- 5959 Park lake Road
- Meijer (Bath) -- 7157 East Saginaw Street, East Lansing
- Bath Corners Shopping Center -- 14005 Webster Road
East Lansing
- Meijer (Lake Lansing) -- 1350 West Lake Lansing Road
More information can be found on the official Clinton Transit website here.
