Bosa Out Of Pro Bowl

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) kneels after the Denver Broncos scored a...
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) kneels after the Denver Broncos scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry is replacing Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers at the Pro Bowl because of an injury. The Titans announced the change Wednesday. This will be Landry’s first Pro Bowl appearance with the fourth-year linebacker coming off the best season of his career.

