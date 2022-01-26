Bosa Out Of Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry is replacing Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers at the Pro Bowl because of an injury. The Titans announced the change Wednesday. This will be Landry’s first Pro Bowl appearance with the fourth-year linebacker coming off the best season of his career.

