Big Honor For MSU Wrestler

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt senior wrestler Cameron Caffey has been named the Big Ten wrestler of the week after notching wins againt two top ten opponents in a thee day span. The announcement by the conference office was made Wednesday. Caffey, a 197-pounder is a native of Carbondale, Illinois and he is now ranked tenth nationally inhis weight class. He has a 21-4 record on the season as the MSU co captain. MSU is ranked 18th and wrestles at Maryland at 7pm Friday.

