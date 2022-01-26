Advertisement

Big Honor For MSU Wrestler

Michigan State University Spartans logo
Michigan State University Spartans logo(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt senior wrestler Cameron Caffey has been named the Big Ten wrestler of the week after notching wins againt two top ten opponents in a thee day span. The announcement by the conference office was made Wednesday. Caffey, a 197-pounder is a native of Carbondale, Illinois and he is now ranked tenth nationally inhis weight class. He has a 21-4 record on the season as the MSU co captain. MSU is ranked 18th and wrestles at Maryland at 7pm Friday.

