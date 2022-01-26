Bears Hire General Manager

HICAGO (AP) - Ryan Poles has been hired as the Chicago Bears’ general manager. The move comes almost 15 years after the former offensive tackle signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster. Poles has spent the previous 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.