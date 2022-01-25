Advertisement

Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes

Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes
Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston Police say a driver ran over about 50 mailboxes before being arrested.

Police were notified of a reckless driver around 10:50 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the city near Berkshire Drive. Police found the vehicle and the driver who was arrested on multiple charges, including suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Police are asking anyone who had their mailbox destroyed or damaged to contact them at (517) 655-4222 with an estimate of the cost to repair the damage.

They are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop
BJ's Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing

Latest News

Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM investment in Lansing approved
New tax rule applies to mobile payment app users
New tax rule applies to mobile payment app users
Jackson road closing Thursday for tree removal.
Busy Jackson street closing Thursday
United Way of Florence County
United Way of Jackson County merging with Capital Area, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region