Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston Police say a driver ran over about 50 mailboxes before being arrested.

Police were notified of a reckless driver around 10:50 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the city near Berkshire Drive. Police found the vehicle and the driver who was arrested on multiple charges, including suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Police are asking anyone who had their mailbox destroyed or damaged to contact them at (517) 655-4222 with an estimate of the cost to repair the damage.

They are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them.

