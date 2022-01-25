WATCH LIVE: MEDC meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Michigan Strategic Fund will discuss the business investment of General Motors, Ultium Cells LLC, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership regarding the Capital Investment of $6.5 billion.

The investment will include the creation of 4,000 jobs in the City of Lansing, Eaton County, and Orion Township in Oakland County.

Later on Tuesday morning, General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate, and other guests at 11:00 a.m. to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement” from Boji Tower in Downtown Lansing.

More: General Motors to make ‘major Michigan investment announcement’ Tuesday morning

Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

See the full agenda for the MEDC meeting HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.