Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: MEDC meeting

On the agenda: a $6.5B investment that will create 4,000 jobs in the City of Lansing, Eaton County, and Orion Twp. in Oakland County.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Michigan Strategic Fund will discuss the business investment of General Motors, Ultium Cells LLC, and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership regarding the Capital Investment of $6.5 billion.

The investment will include the creation of 4,000 jobs in the City of Lansing, Eaton County, and Orion Township in Oakland County.

Later on Tuesday morning, General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate, and other guests at 11:00 a.m. to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement” from Boji Tower in Downtown Lansing.

More: General Motors to make ‘major Michigan investment announcement’ Tuesday morning

Gov. Whitmer awards $5M to go towards Michigan’s electric car industry

See the full agenda for the MEDC meeting HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel want Michiganders to know about a...
New federal program supports affordable internet access across Michigan
This year, parents are advised to keep a special eye out for an IRS mailing known as letter...
Parents advised to look out for 64-19 letters from IRS for Child Tax Credit

Latest News

United Way of Florence County
United Way of Jackson County merging with Capital Area, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 25, 2022: GM’s ‘major announcement,’ Okemos HS’ new backpack policy, Malcolm X’s former Lansing school to become community center
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/25/22
Development project of Malcolm X’s former school to bring community center to southwest Lansing