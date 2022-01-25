United Way of Jackson County merging with Capital Area, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - At Monday’s meeting, the United Way of Jackson County voted to merge with neighboring agencies - Capital Area United Way and United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region - and create the United Ways of South Central Michigan.

United Way of Jackson County described the venture as “a merger of equals, creating a powerful new force for good” in Jackson and beyond.

“The ALICE Report shows how the challenges for people in poverty or just above poverty are similar across communities—depressed wages, access to key services like child care, systemic inequities, the economic effects of the pandemic, and lots more,” said Ken Toll, President and CEO of United Way of Jackson County (UWJC). “Combining our expertise means we can bring more resources, capacity, and ideas that will benefit all of our communities.”

Capital Area United Way (CAUW) was comprised of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties while United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region (UWBCKR) covered Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

The three agencies began exploring a potential merger in 2020.

“By coming together, we can gather our individual strengths, tap new sources of funding, create new partnerships, and deliver more meaningful impact than ever before,” CAUW said in a post.

“Each of our communities is unique, with needs that our individual United Ways tackle every day,” said Teresa Kmetz, President and CEO of CAUW. “At the same time, many of those needs are interconnected. We think we can address these issues better together, both locally and regionally.”

United Ways of South Central Michigan will now form a new board of directors with equal representation from the local boards. The new board will select on overall governance, executive leadership, and other board-related responsibilities.

Read UWSCM’s “The Case for Merger” for a full summary of the decision below.

