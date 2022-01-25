Advertisement

This week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is all about bubble wrap

By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is all about bubble wrap since Monday is National Bubble Wrap Day.

Bubble wrap is a generic trademark owned by sealed air corporation and in 1957 two inventors named Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes who were attempting to create a three-dimensional plastic wallpaper.

Although their idea was a failure, they found that what they made could be sued as packing material.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop
BJ's Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing

Latest News

sadsadas
American Red Cross Live Desperate Need for Donations
sdfdsfds
American Red Cross Live MSU Field Hockey Cara Bonshak
sdfsdf
Studio 10 Tidbit
asdfasdfsdf
Take Me Home Tuesday
sdafasdfsd
American Red Cross MSU Federal Credit Union