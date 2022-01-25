LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is all about bubble wrap since Monday is National Bubble Wrap Day.

Bubble wrap is a generic trademark owned by sealed air corporation and in 1957 two inventors named Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes who were attempting to create a three-dimensional plastic wallpaper.

Although their idea was a failure, they found that what they made could be sued as packing material.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

