Sharks Lose Key Defenseman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm. The Sharks say Karlsson has undergone surgery to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. The team says Karlsson is expected to be reevaluated in mid-March. The loss of Karlsson is a big blow to the Sharks, who began Tuesday tied with Calgary for the fourth most points in the Pacific Division with 44.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.