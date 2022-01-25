Advertisement

Race and create cardboard sleds this weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Come out & have a fun time at Nashville, Michigan Cardboard Sled Races!

The races start this Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 10am-12noon at FoxView, 975 North Main, Nashville, Mi 49073

It’s $5 carload admission.

ALL AGES can join in on this fun competition.

PRIZES awarded to the top five most creatively designed sleds made of cardboard & duct tape.

If you don’t want to sled, organizers say that spectators welcome. You can see what amazing things can be built with duct tape and cardboard, then watch and see which ones make it to the bottom of the hill in one piece.

There will also be food and drinks available outside.

You can also come out and bring your non-cardboard sleds as well & enjoy open sledding between 10am-12pm.

Below are the Cardboard Sled Competition Rules:

Prizes will be awarded for the TOP 5 MOST CREATIVELY BUILT SLEDS. Competition is FREE and open to all ages.

- Teams and individuals of all ages are welcome to participate!

- Sleds should be already built upon arrival. Judging begins at 10:30am.

- No material other than the following may be used for sled construction: cardboard, tape, glue, fabric, marker, paint & crayon

- No building cardboard sleds on top of existing non-cardboard sleds

- No metal gears, apparatuses and/or pieces of machinery

Please call (269) 758-4200 with any questions or email YourFoxView@outlook.com

