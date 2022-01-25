Advertisement

Payton Steps Away From Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, and head coach Sean Payton before the start of...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, and head coach Sean Payton before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton intends to retire from coaching, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person tells The Associated Press that the move will be announced later today. The 58-year-old Payton leaves his first and only NFL head coaching job with a 152-89 regular-season record - and nine playoff appearances - in 15 seasons. His tenure with the club included its only Super Bowl championship, in 2009. Payton missed the 2012 season when the NFL suspended him along with assistant coach Joe Vitt, general manager Mickey Loomis and four players after an NFL investigation found the Saints had offered cash rewards for key plays, including big hits.

