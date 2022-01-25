Now Desk News Brief: GM’s $7B investment, Jackson street closures, drunk driver takes out 50 mailboxes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate, and other guests Tuesday to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement.” There, Bara announced a major electric-vehicle investment, with plans to spend over $7 billion, creating 4,000 new jobs.

Busy Jackson street closing Thursday

A heavily-traveled street in Jackson will close on Thursday to accommodate safe tree removal. The Jackson Department of Public Works will shut down S. West Avenue between W. Franklin Street and Carlton Boulevard starting at 8: 00 a.m.

Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes

Police were notified of a reckless driver around 10:50 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the city near Berkshire Drive. Police found the vehicle and the driver who was arrested on multiple charges, including suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Ingham County Health Department press conference

