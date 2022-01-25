News 10 Sports High School Plays Of The Week: Okemos vs. Waverly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we have two plays from the Okemos vs. Waverly game.

Okemos won the game 81-65, improving its season to 7-1. Okemos got a pair of impressive dunks in the victory from Joey Smith and Colin Alexander.

