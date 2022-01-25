In My View: Matthew Stafford’s success outside the Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s incredible now that the former Detroit Lions quarterback has twice as many playoff wins over a two week period with the Los Angeles Rams as the Detroit Lions have had during their entire history in the Super Bowl era, two to one.

And if Matthew Stafford wins two more home games -- which would include the Super Bowl -- the Lions ineptitude, in my view, just heightens that much more. A franchise that couldn’t win one playoff game in 12 years with a Super Bowl caliber quarterback, let alone with Jared Goff who got three wins this season and he previously led a team to the Super Bowl.

