Morning Stories -- Jan. 25, 2022: GM’s ‘major announcement,’ Okemos HS’ new backpack policy, Malcolm X’s former Lansing school to become community center

General Motors to make ‘major Michigan investment announcement’

General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra will join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate and other guests Tuesday to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement.”

Okemos High School backpack policy draws ire at Board of Education meeting

Students of Okemos High School are no longer be allowed to carry backpacks or bags in the building.

School officials said the policy was made to improve school safety, but people are torn on the issue.

Development project of Malcolm X’s former school to bring community center to southwest Lansing

Developers want to turn the former Pleasant Grove Elementary School into a community center. The goal is to service the needs of the surrounding neighborhoods in the area by bringing legal counseling, mental health and equity services.

Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus

The family of Brendan Santo is asking for changes on Michigan State University’s campus to prevent another death in the Red Cedar River.

Michigan State Police teaming up with other states to help fight human trafficking

From Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, MSP motor carrier officers will join their fellow officers in the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, and along with the organization Truckers Against Trafficking to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing

B.J.’s Wholesale Club is set to open Friday morning in a new building, located near the intersection of Saginaw Highway and Marketplace Boulevard.

MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop

Authorities say a trooper from the Lansing post responded to a report of a catalytic converter being stolen by the two men from a resident’s vehicle in Windsor Township.

Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’

Michael E. Sharrow, the superintendent of Midland Public Schools, cleared the air recently in regards to a conspiracy theory regarding students “who identify as cats.”

