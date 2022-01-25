Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Michael E. Sharrow, the superintendent of Midland Public Schools, cleared the air recently in regards to a conspiracy theory regarding students “who identify as cats.”

The school was accused of installing litter boxes in the restrooms for students “who identify as cats” to use.

The claim was introduced by a parent during a Dec. 20 Board of Education meeting.

“I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats,” the parent said. “I am really disturbed by that.”

The woman alleged that the litter box use in schools was a national problem.

“This whole furry thing has just got me. I’m staying calm, but I’m not happy about it,” she said.

In a message to the school district, Sharrow argued against the claims of litter boxes being provided for students that “identify as cats.”

“Let me be clear in this communication: There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation. There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow wrote. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

Sharrow said if parents hear rumors regarding the district, they should reach out to him directly.

