Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after trooper rear-ended on I-75

A Michigan State Police vehicle was struck on I-75 on Jan. 24, 2022.
A Michigan State Police vehicle was struck on I-75 on Jan. 24, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are urging residents to drive carefully on slick roads.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The reminder came after a police cruiser that was stopped on the shoulder was struck Monday morning. According to authorities, a vehicle on I-75 lost control and struck the police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

