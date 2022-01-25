Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after trooper rear-ended on I-75
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are urging residents to drive carefully on slick roads.
The reminder came after a police cruiser that was stopped on the shoulder was struck Monday morning. According to authorities, a vehicle on I-75 lost control and struck the police cruiser. No injuries were reported.
