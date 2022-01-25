Michigan set to become electric vehicle leader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors is investing heavily in electric vehicles, and it’s going to have a huge impact on the state of Michigan.

Read: General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

The $7 billion investment announced Tuesday is the largest in GM’s history. It includes expanding the Orion Township assembly plant and building a new electric vehicle battery plant next to the Lansing Delta Township plant.

GM said Lansing will now be the epicenter of electric vehicle production.

The automaker plans to offer 30 different types of electric vehicles, including the Hummer, by 2025. The most important part of these vehicles -- the battery -- will be built in Lansing.

“This project really makes us a leader,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan. “If we are making those here in Michigan, that’s going to draw others to come.”

Sen. Stabenow said she worked with GM to make their investments here. She said this will make sure the U.S. stays at the top.

“China has put a huge amount of investment into electric vehicles, we can’t let them take the lead when we are the ones to develop the technology,” said Stabenow.

The city of Lansing and the state offered GM tax incentives and grants to build the new battery plant by the GM Lansing Delta Assembly. Rep. Elissa Slotkin said that’s what’s needed to attract these major investments.

“We need to be aggressive. If we are not aggressive on attracting all kinds of tech firms, all kinds of innovation in automotive, battery technology, if we’re not aggressive, China is going to take those jobs,” said Rep. Slotkin, (D) Michigan.

She said this investment from GM will trickle down, driving the economy for future generations.

“When they see investment going into a place, companies start paying more attention,” said Rep. Slotkin.

And it’s not just the suppliers that will come to town.

“Think of the small businesses and how they’re going to benefit and the tax base and our schools,” said Rep. Slotkin.

Work will begin on the battery plant this summer and is expected to start production by the end of 2024.

