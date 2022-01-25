Meijer now offering free N-95 masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer says it’s now offering free N-95 masks to customers when they go into any store in the mid-west region.

N-95 masks are the high-grade face masks that professionals often use to prevent against disease transmission. The ‘N’ is a Respirator Rating letter class the stands for “Non-Oil.” That means that if no oil-based particulates are present, then you can use the mask in the work environment. The ‘95′ means the mask has a 95 percent efficiency.

Company representatives say Meijer received about 3 million masks from the federal government. The free masks will be located near the greeter stand of the grocery store entrance.

Each mask will be wrapped securely in individual boxes.

