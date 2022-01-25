Manuel Named to Playoff Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has been named to college football’s playoff selection committee. His assignment begins this spring and it is a three year term. Manuel is in his sixth year as U of M athletic director. His committee chooses the final four each December. Michigan made the final four for the first time after the 2021 season.

