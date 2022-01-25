Advertisement

Manuel Named to Playoff Committee

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has been named to college football’s playoff selection committee. His assignment begins this spring and it is a three year term. Manuel is in his sixth year as U of M athletic director. His committee chooses the final four each December. Michigan made the final four for the first time after the 2021 season.

