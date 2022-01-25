Advertisement

Library of Michigan launches eBooks library for residents

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every Michigander can now say they have a library of at least 300 books.

A cooperative effort between Library of Michigan and the presses of University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University has launched a unique collection of regional eBooks available to all residents of Michigan. The collection initially consists of 300 eBooks published by university presses about Michigan and the Great Lakes region.

Located at ReadMichigan.org, residents and visitors to the state of Michigan can access the eBooks with no wait lists or holds.

“We look forward to seeing how the library and educational community across Michigan integrates ReadMichigan.org eBooks into their own local eBook programs,” said Michigan’s State Librarian Randy Riley. “We stand ready to support that effort in any way we are able.”

