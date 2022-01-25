Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Da’Shayla Marie Carter
Da’Shayla Marie Carter(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Da’Shayla Marie Carter, a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

According to authorities, she was reported missing by her family and that she might be somewhere on Lansing’s east side.

There is an active apprehension order signed by Judge Garcia.

Carter is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Da’Shayla Marie Carter or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Midland superintendent: ‘There have never been litter boxes within our schools’
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop
BJ's Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open Friday in Lansing

Latest News

Williamston Police: Intoxicated driver knocked over nearly 50 mailboxes
‘Brain fog’ among the possible long-haul side effects of COVID infection
New look for News 10
Now Desk News Brief: GM’s $7B investment, Jackson street closures, drunk driver takes out 50 mailboxes
WILX Weather Webcast 1/25/2022 PM