Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Da’Shayla Marie Carter, a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

According to authorities, she was reported missing by her family and that she might be somewhere on Lansing’s east side.

There is an active apprehension order signed by Judge Garcia.

Carter is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Da’Shayla Marie Carter or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

