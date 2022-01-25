Advertisement

Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted on student lockers at a school in Baldwin, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet and KWQC staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – The state of Illinois is offering paid COVID-19 leave for vaccinated teachers and staff.

This means if public school employees who are fully vaccinated come down with COVID-19, they will receive paid time off while they quarantine at home. Teachers and staff will also receive paid time off if their child is home sick with COVID-19.

The announcement came Monday from Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, saying they negotiated the compromise to keep students and teachers safe without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time, KWQC reports.

“This collaborative initiative will provide paid administrative leave for education employees who, despite doing all they can to keep themselves and their communities safe, continue to have their lives and livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19,” Pritzker said.

According to a news release, the initiative covers employees of public school districts, public community colleges and public universities.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when...
MSUPD: Body found in Red Cedar River confirmed to be Brendan Santo
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
Brendan Santo.
Police: Private investigator found Brendan Santo’s body on underwater camera, river search executed shortly after
If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, call Lansing Police at...
Lansing Police investigating armed robbery on E. Michigan Ave
Richard Gray of Traverse City died Monday following the accident on the Walter J. McCarthy...
Michigan man dies in accident on freighter along NW Indiana

Latest News

GM will make a "major Michigan investment announcement" on Jan. 25, 2022.
General Motors to make ‘major Michigan investment announcement’ Tuesday morning
A Michigan State Police vehicle was struck on I-75 on Jan. 24, 2022.
Michigan State Police urge residents to drive carefully on ice after trooper rear-ended on I-75
The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it is revoking emergency authorization for...
FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don’t work against omicron
Dr. Drew Miller talks to hospital staff outside a COVID-19 patient's room Wednesday, May 20,...
Rural patients are dying at record rates while waiting for beds in Kansas hospitals
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died