General Motors to make ‘major Michigan investment announcement’ Tuesday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra will join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate and other guests Tuesday to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement.”

The announcement is believed to be a major electric-vehicle investment, with plans to spend $6.5 billion, creating 4,000 new jobs.

The announcement will take place 11 a.m. at the Boji Tower in Lansing. It will be livestreamed on WILX.com.

The auto-maker had announced prior that it has plans to build an electric battery plant in Lansing and Delta Township. City officials have already approved tax incentives for the proposed plant.

Ray Tadgerson fronted a movement in the early 2000s to keep GM in the area. He said he believes the factory is a done deal and it will be great for the economy.

“I think for the CEO of GM, Mary Barra, to come to town and make an announcement like this, I think it’s a forgone conclusion that they’re going to build here,” Tadgerson said. “It means a lot of jobs. GM has done a marvelous job of continuing to add to the facilities they have. They already spent billions of dollars in Lansing area and Delta Township. Now, they add this battery plant, it’s just going to put this over the top.”

