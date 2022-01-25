General Motors to invest over $7 billion in Michigan manufacturing sites

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leaders from the Michigan House and Senate, and other guests Tuesday to make a “major Michigan manufacturing investment announcement.” There, Bara announced a major electric-vehicle investment, with plans to spend over $7 billion, creating 4,000 new jobs.

The auto-maker has already announced that it has plans to build an electric battery plant in Lansing and Delta Township. City officials have already approved tax incentives for the proposed plant.

Ray Tadgerson fronted a movement in the early 2000s to keep GM in the area. He said he believes the factory is a done deal and it will be great for the economy.

“I think for the CEO of GM, Mary Barra, to come to town and make an announcement like this, I think it’s a forgone conclusion that they’re going to build here,” Tadgerson said. “It means a lot of jobs. GM has done a marvelous job of continuing to add to the facilities they have. They already spent billions of dollars in the Lansing area and Delta Township. Now, they add this battery plant, it’s just going to put this over the top.”

Following the announcement, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said, “Lansing’s automotive history started in 1896 when Ransom Olds built his first ‘horseless carriage.’ One hundred years later, Mayor David Hollister led the successful effort to ‘Keep GM.’ Today, I am proud to continue this proud tradition and welcome the newest investment by General Motors in the future of automobiles right here in Lansing. Thank you to all our partners and to GM for this massive investment in our future.”

President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after the investment was officially announced.

“From day one, my Administration has been laser focused on making sure that America leads the manufacturing future of electric vehicles,” President Biden wrote. “This announcement is just the latest in over $100 billion of investment this past year in American auto manufacturing to build electric vehicles and batteries.”

