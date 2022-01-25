Former NFL Coach Billick To Arizona State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to coach Herm Edwards. Billick won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2001 and led them to three other playoff appearances in nine seasons. He went 80-64 before being fired in 2007. Billick has spent the past 12 years providing commentary and draft analysis for Fox and NFL Network. He last coached in college at Stanford in 1991. Billick joins a staff that includes two other former NFL head coaches: Edwards and special assistant to the head coach Marvin Lewis.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.