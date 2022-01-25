Advertisement

Former NFL Coach Billick To Arizona State

The NCAA announced that it would investigate the Arizona State University football program for allegedly violating recruiting policies during the COVID-19 "dead period" last year.(asu.edu)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to coach Herm Edwards. Billick won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2001 and led them to three other playoff appearances in nine seasons. He went 80-64 before being fired in 2007. Billick has spent the past 12 years providing commentary and draft analysis for Fox and NFL Network. He last coached in college at Stanford in 1991. Billick joins a staff that includes two other former NFL head coaches: Edwards and special assistant to the head coach Marvin Lewis.

