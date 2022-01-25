Advertisement

Charlotte’s Eaton Theatre leaning into its retro style with recent renovation

By Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Theatre first opened in 1931 in Charlotte. Now, the owners are breathing new life into its retro style.

In an effort to stretch their budget as far as possible, the owners are doing this remodel themselves. The next theater goers can expect to lounge in brand new seats by Feb. 4 to watch ‘Moonfall. '

The seats alone have a $70,000 price tag. Ticket prices are also going up, from five to six dollars per person.

