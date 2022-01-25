Busy Jackson street closing Thursday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A heavily-traveled street in Jackson will close on Thursday to accommodate safe tree removal. The Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will shut down S. West Avenue between W. Franklin Street and Carlton Boulevard starting at 8: 00 a.m.

The area stretches one block and will likely stay closed through the afternoon so DPW can safely remove a dead tree.

DPW is removing the tree to prevent a dangerous hazard to both drivers and pedestrians should it come down during a significant weather event.

As S. West Avenue is a major roadway that connects several neighborhoods on the west side of Jackson, drivers are encouraged to see an alternate route on Thursday, such as S. Wisner Street or Fourth Street.

For updates on the closure, visit the City of Jackson website or Facebook page.

More Jackson news:

United Way of Jackson County merging with Capital Area, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region

Vote to name Jackson’s snowplows and salt trucks

How community members are honoring Brendan Santo

A heavily-traveled street in Jackson will close on Thursday to accommodate safe tree removal. (City of Jackson)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.