Advertisement

Busy Jackson street closing Thursday

The area will likely stay closed through the afternoon so DPW can safely remove a dead tree.
Jackson road closing Thursday for tree removal.
Jackson road closing Thursday for tree removal.(WBRC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A heavily-traveled street in Jackson will close on Thursday to accommodate safe tree removal. The Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will shut down S. West Avenue between W. Franklin Street and Carlton Boulevard starting at 8: 00 a.m.

The area stretches one block and will likely stay closed through the afternoon so DPW can safely remove a dead tree.

DPW is removing the tree to prevent a dangerous hazard to both drivers and pedestrians should it come down during a significant weather event.

As S. West Avenue is a major roadway that connects several neighborhoods on the west side of Jackson, drivers are encouraged to see an alternate route on Thursday, such as S. Wisner Street or Fourth Street.

For updates on the closure, visit the City of Jackson website or Facebook page.

More Jackson news:

United Way of Jackson County merging with Capital Area, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region

Vote to name Jackson’s snowplows and salt trucks

How community members are honoring Brendan Santo

A heavily-traveled street in Jackson will close on Thursday to accommodate safe tree removal.
A heavily-traveled street in Jackson will close on Thursday to accommodate safe tree removal.(City of Jackson)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel want Michiganders to know about a...
New federal program supports affordable internet access across Michigan
This year, parents are advised to keep a special eye out for an IRS mailing known as letter...
Parents advised to look out for 64-19 letters from IRS for Child Tax Credit

Latest News

Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM investment in Lansing approved
United Way of Florence County
United Way of Jackson County merging with Capital Area, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 25, 2022: GM’s ‘major announcement,’ Okemos HS’ new backpack policy, Malcolm X’s former Lansing school to become community center
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 1/25/22