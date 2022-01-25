‘Brain fog’ among the possible long-haul side effects of COVID infection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The impact of COVID-19 can last well past your initial recovery. Studies show that some experience long-haul symptoms, such as brain fog.

Dawn Cullen is one long-hauler who suffers from brain fog.

“I will be in mid-thought and my brain just loses train of thought,” Cullen said. “I will think of something and a minute or two later it’s gone. It’s really frustrating.”

Cullen lives in Stockbridge. She has suffered with long haul symptoms of brain fog and she doesn’t know how to fix the problem.

“It was a few months later my kids started noticing it and then I became aware of it and its just not gotten any better,” Cullen said.

While doctors are still learning about this virus every day, they say there are ways you can help yourself if you are suffering.

Dr. Michael Zaroukian is Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer at Sparrow Health.

“Make sure you’re getting enough sleep,” he said. “Avoid alcohol and drugs that could affect your nervous system or brain to help. Stay active. Don’t hunker down because you’re feeling brain fog ... try to stay engaged in your social activities.”

Dr. Zaroukian emphasizes the importance of seeing your doctor if these symptoms persist. He says, the sooner you get ahead of it the better off you’ll be.

He also says these long-haul symptoms are more common in those who faced a severe reaction to the disease or who have other predisposed health conditions.

“The longer and the more intense the inflammatory and infectious reaction the more likely a person will have these conditions,” Zaroukian said.

Dr. Bagdasarian, Cheif Medical Executive for the MDHHS, says researchers are still looking for answers.

“There have been several hypothesis as to what causes some of these long-haul symptoms, especially what causes the brain fog,” Bagdasarian said. “Some of those hypothesis are reduced blood flow to the brain, increased inflammation around brain.”

Bagdasarian says the best way to help avoid these symptoms is to get vaccinated to prevent severe illness if you are infected with COVID.

Doctors told News 10 getting enough sleep is one of the best ways to improve brain function, and to see a doctor if your symptoms persist.

