Another Busy Day at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Day 10 at the Australian Open will bring a second day of quarterfinals. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) is expecting one of the toughest challenges to his bid to collect a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (oh-ZHAY’ al-ee-ah-SEEM’). They’ve played twice recently and the Russian player has won both matches. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH’-fah-nohs TSEE’-tsee-pas) will play Jannik Sinner in the other men’s quarterfinal. On the women’s side, Alize Cornet (ah-LEEZ’ kohr-NAY’) plays Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek (shvee-AHN’-tehk) takes on Kai Kanepi (KY’-uh kuh-NEH’-pee).

