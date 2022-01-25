Advertisement

Another Busy Day at the Australian Open

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the...
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Day 10 at the Australian Open will bring a second day of quarterfinals. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) is expecting one of the toughest challenges to his bid to collect a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (oh-ZHAY’ al-ee-ah-SEEM’). They’ve played twice recently and the Russian player has won both matches. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH’-fah-nohs TSEE’-tsee-pas) will play Jannik Sinner in the other men’s quarterfinal. On the women’s side, Alize Cornet (ah-LEEZ’ kohr-NAY’) plays Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek (shvee-AHN’-tehk) takes on Kai Kanepi (KY’-uh kuh-NEH’-pee).

