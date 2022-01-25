The American Red Cross needs your donation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The American Red Cross, in partnership with the Michigan State University Athletics and MSU Federal Credit Union hosted a blood drive at Spartan Stadium on Tuesday, January 25th for the Battle of the Blood with the University of Michigan.

The Red Cross is currently facing a dangerously low blood supply - a national blood crisis. Learn more about how and where you can make donation by clicking here. Check out the videos to learn more.

