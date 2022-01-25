Advertisement

3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez are charged in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.(Source: KRGV via CNN)
By KRGV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KRGV) - Three young men are in custody on accusations of beating a Texas man and leaving him to die. Police say the incident happened after the victim was accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alexandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police say Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and put into the back of a truck. His body was found Thursday in a McAllen field.

The beating allegedly happened after the Trevino brothers found out a minor claimed they were inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park. Police say the brothers were enraged and confronted Quintanilla, resulting in a physical fight and multiple assaults.

Quintanilla suffered severe head trauma, and authorities believe he may have been alive when the suspects dumped him in the field.

“This investigation was complex, having multiple scenes. I am proud of how our detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time,” said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey in a statement.

The three suspects were arraigned Sunday. All are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Christian Trevino and Melendez are also charged with capital murder.

Police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.

Copyright 2022 KRGV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MSU Police.
Police: MSU student sexually assaulted in dorm room
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has more than 13,000 signatures.
Family of Brendan Santo pushes for changes, safety on MSU campus
The suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both from Lansing, were arrested on...
MSP seize stolen catalytic converter, small amount of meth during traffic stop
This year, parents are advised to keep a special eye out for an IRS mailing known as letter...
Parents advised to look out for 64-19 letters from IRS for Child Tax Credit
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel want Michiganders to know about a...
New federal program supports affordable internet access across Michigan

Latest News

As many as 8,500 U.S. troops have been put on heightened alert for possible deployment as...
US troops on alert as world watches Russia
United Way of Florence County
United Way of Jackson County merging with Capital Area, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS warns of refund delays as tax season begins
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Jan. 25, 2022: GM’s ‘major announcement,’ Okemos HS’ new backpack policy, Malcolm X’s former Lansing school to become community center