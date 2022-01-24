Advertisement

What Is Djokovic’s Future?

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the...
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
-PARIS (AP) - Novak Djokovic could be allowed to defend his French Open title under the latest COVID-19 rules adopted by the French government, even if he is still not vaccinated when the clay-court Grand Slam starts in May. The world No. 1 men’s player was barred from playing in the Australian Open this month for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules. It appeared that the Serb would not be welcomed at Roland Garros either under a new law intended to exclude the unvaccinated from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places. But under a law that took effect today, anyone who has proof they tested positive within the previous six months is exempt from having to show the vaccine pass. Djokovic said he tested positive in mid-December.

