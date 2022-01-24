Watching Your Wallet: Should you use a credit card when paying for flights?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With flights canceled regularly due to weather and COVID, it’s a good idea to see what protections you have for upcoming tips.

For any travel -- whether it’s a hotel or a flight -- use a credit card that offers travel protections to pay for it.

According to Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, that way you are a little better protected in case something happens.

“That can help you get money back if your flight is cancelled or substantially delayed and if your luggage gets lost and you have to buy extra clothing,” Rathner said.

She adds that if you’re taking a big once-in-a-lifetime holiday trip this year, consider a separate travel insurance policy. It’s just another layer of protection while the travel industry continues to deal with short staffing and high-demand.

It’s always an innovative idea to look into travel insurance, Rathner said, but make sure you read the policy thoroughly, so you know exactly what it covers.

