Vote to name Jackson’s snowplows and salt trucks

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Would you prefer to see “Cas-Blades” or “Snowney Dog” driving down your street clearing snow and ice?

Jackson residents can have their say in an online survey that aims to name five of Jackson’s plow/salt trucks.

Voting is now open on 10 Jackson-centric plow names that were submitted by residents. Earlier this month, the City of Jackson allowed residents to submit snow plow names through the City website.

City of Jackson staff looked through over 300 submissions and picked their top 10 favorite submissions, all of which have a special, humorous, Jackson twist.

Here are the 10 names - and the backstory on each - for consideration:

Jackson Frost As in Jack Frost

Cas-Blades References the Cascades waterfall and park

Cold Air Jubilee References Hot Air Jubilee, an annual hot air balloon festival in Jackson

Cooper Scooper References Cooper Street, a major roadway that stretches the length of the City of Jackson

Grand Shiver References the Grand River, which flows through Jackson

Bright Squalls References the Bright Walls Mural Festival

The Plowarlor References The Parlour, a popular ice cream destination in Jackson

Under the Snowks References Under the Oaks, a park in Jackson that is believed to be the Republican Party birthplace

Winter Night Tree References Summer Night Tree, a famous sculpture in Downtown Jackson

Snowney Dog References Coney Island Hot Dogs, which are believed to have originated in Jackson



The five that receive the most votes will be given to plow/salt trucks operated by the Department of Public Works.

Cast your pick now, as voting will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Jackson is naming just five plows in 2022 but will consider more naming efforts in future winters.

Currently, they go by uninteresting names such as “475” and “474,” but some of Jackson’s snowplows will be given with more appealing names from the community. (City of Jackson)

