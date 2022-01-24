Advertisement

Visitation services set for Brendan Santo

The family has asked people to donate money to first responders or animal shelters in Brendan’s name in lieu of flowers.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Visitation and memorial services have been set for an 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student who died in October.

The body of Brendan Santo, who went missing while visiting Michigan State University, was recovered Friday from the Red Cedar River.

Investigators narrowed their search for Santo to the Red Cedar River. Authorities searched for nearly three months, but could not find Brendan, until Friday when police received information from a private investigator of his possible location.

Visitation services for Brendan Thomas Santo will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, from 2-8 p.m. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church, located at 1400 Inglewood Avenue in Rochester.

More: Missing In Michigan

